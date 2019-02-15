The grief-stricken granny of a nine-year-old girl who was swept away while swimming with four friends in the Umlazi River in Durban on Friday was not at school because she didn't have decent civvies.

Thandiswa Mvuyo said the grade 3 pupil‚ Amahle‚ had not gone to school because it was "civvies day" (when pupils don't wear their uniforms) and she did not have good clothes to wear.

"I went to visit a neighbour and told her to not go anywhere. I don't know why I said that. But she looked a little bit down‚" the 56-year old granny said.

But as Mvuyo was returning from the neighbour's house‚ she was confronted by a wailing woman who told her that a child had drowned in the river.

"I asked if Amahle was there and she didn't know and we rushed to the river where the other children confirmed my worst fears‚" she said.

She said she was told by a nine-year-old girl that she had tried to pull Amahle out while she held on to a branch but she could not help her‚ she said.

She said the oldest of the children had run away‚ leaving the others behind.

"I'm still too emotional to say anything at this stage‚" said the missing girl's mother‚ 30-year-old Zonke Mvuyo‚ while clutching her two-month-old baby in their tiny RDP home.