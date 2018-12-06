Breakdowns, not a coal shortage, is reason for load-shedding: Eskom

Rotational rolling blackouts resumed on Thursday as Eskom technicians attended to breakdowns at several of its generating units in SA.

Stage 2 load-shedding started at 9am and was expected to last until 10pm.

While consumers and business owners lamented the ongoing power cuts - and the reasons behind them - the Middelburg Chamber of Commerce and Industry wanted to know why coal was not being collected at Mpumalanga mines.

"There is no shortage of coal, there are about 170 coal mines that are being mined right now. There is enough coal," the chamber's CEO Anna-Marth Ott said on Thursday.

Ott said workers had informed her that coal was piling up at the mines. She said there were 170 coal mines within a 200km radius of Middelburg.