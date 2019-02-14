After load-shedding come water shortages‚ Joburgers warned
It's not just load-shedding you have to worry about‚ the city of Johannesburg has warned. You could also be in for water cuts.
The metro warned that water shortages could follow load-shedding.
"As we continue to experience load-shedding across the country‚ Johannesburg Water is working alongside City Power to ensure that residents do not have to face water cuts as well‚" said MMC for environment and infrastructure services Nico de Jager.
He says that when load-shedding of four or more hours is experienced‚ some areas could have water shortages or low water pressure.
"This is because Johannesburg Water uses electricity to pump water from the reservoirs into the towers‚" he said.
"We are putting in place mobile generators to help but we still encourage residents to ensure they have enough water to last the duration of an outage‚" De Jager said.
"I have met Johannesburg Water and City Power managers to negotiate ways to minimise the impact on water towers when load-shedding is implemented.
"Johannesburg Water will communicate with City Power when water levels are running low at certain towers. City Power will then ensure that power supply is restored to that specific area."
He said level 1 water restrictions were still in place and will be enforced by fines for consumers who contravene the water by-laws.