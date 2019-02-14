It's not just load-shedding you have to worry about‚ the city of Johannesburg has warned. You could also be in for water cuts.

The metro warned that water shortages could follow load-shedding.

"As we continue to experience load-shedding across the country‚ Johannesburg Water is working alongside City Power to ensure that residents do not have to face water cuts as well‚" said MMC for environment and infrastructure services Nico de Jager.

He says that when load-shedding of four or more hours is experienced‚ some areas could have water shortages or low water pressure.

"This is because Johannesburg Water uses electricity to pump water from the reservoirs into the towers‚" he said.