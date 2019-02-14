Trio in court after mother and son found dead at home

Three men suspected of being behind the double murder of a mother and her son last week are expected to appear in the Ramsgate Magistrate’s Court on Thursday.

The decomposing bodies of Doris June Ntozakhe‚ 73‚ and her son‚ Sfiso‚ 35‚ were found in the bathroom of their Gamalakhe house on the KwaZulu-Natal south coast.

It is understood that Sfiso had worked as an interpreter on a popular local soapie.

They were both covered with a blanket.

Police spokesman Colonel Thembeka Mbele said a "concerned member of the public went to the Gamalakhe police station to report a foul smell emanating from her neighbour’s home.