DUT hired hitmen to kill students‚ says EFF Student Command

The EFF Student Command (EFFSC) has accused the Durban University of Technology (DUT) of being behind the killing of a student who died after being shot during a violent protest on Tuesday.

EFFSC member Mlungisi Madonsela from Jozini in northern KwaZulu-Natal who was a final-year student at DUT was shot allegedly by a security guard at the Steve Biko campus on Tuesday afternoon. He later died in hospital.

At a hastily convened media briefing outside campus on Wednesday morning‚ SRC president Sesiyande Godlimpi accused DUT of hiring izinkabi (hitmen) to "kill innocent fighters and ordinary students for demanding what rightfully belongs to them which is free education".

Expressing condolences to Madonsela's family‚ Godlimpi said: "He died a painful death yet revolutionary death. At this time we share the pain of Madonsela's family in spirit‚ emotionally and physically."