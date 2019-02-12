A father who shot dead his teenage son outside school‚ believing he was a hijacker‚ will soon know his fate.

The Lenasia magistrate’s court heard on Tuesday that lawyers for Sibusiso Emmanuel Tshabalala and the office of the director of public prosecutions (DPP) have reached a decision to draft a plea and sentence agreement.

Luyanda‚ 16‚ was killed in June 2018 after finishing extra classes. His father had fallen asleep in his car‚ waiting for him to finish‚ when he knocked on the window. Mistaking him for a criminal‚ Tshabalala opened fire.

Tshabalala‚ from Ennerdale in southern Johannesburg‚ filed representations with the DPP in December 2018 asking that a charge of murder against him be changed to a lesser charge.

During a brief appearance in court on Tuesday‚ magistrate Maggie van der Merwe told Tshabalala that his lawyer and the DPP had agreed on a charge that he would plead to‚ and a sentence.