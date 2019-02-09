Three people were killed and two others injured in a shooting incident in Eikenhof in the south of Johannesburg on Friday night‚ paramedics said.

“Shortly before 8pm on Friday evening‚ paramedics from ER24 as well as members of the police attended the scene at a shop along the R550 in Eikenhof. One person was found with fatal gunshot wounds on the scene. Two others were in a critical condition‚” said ER24 spokesman Werner Vermaak.

“While paramedics were treating one of the critically injured men on scene‚ his vital signs deteriorated. Despite their efforts to revive him‚ he was sadly later declared dead‚” Vermaak added.