No wedding bells for Zimbabwe's soldiers

The Zimbabwe Defence Forces (ZDF) have effectively banned its officers and ordinary soldiers from marrying each other - and this includes those already married.

ZDF comprises of the Air Force of Zimbabwe (AFZ) and the Zimbabwe National Army (ZNA), both under the command of general Philip Valerio Sibanda.

In an internal circular dated January 18 2019, which came into effect on February 1, Sibanda said the "Fraternisation Policy" was to avoid violation of “good order and military discipline".

It also applies in retrospect, meaning that those already married will also have to comply.

“Those who were already married to each other prior to the promulgation of this policy [before 1 February] are given six months to comply with the requirement, failure to which action will be taken in terms of the policy,” reads the communication.