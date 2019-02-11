South Africa

WATCH LIVE | Vytjie Mentor cross-examined at state capture inquiry

By Staff Reporter - 11 February 2019 - 11:04

Former ANC member of Parliament Vytjie Mentor will be returning to the stand at the state capture inquiry on Monday.

She will complete her evidence and be cross-examined by the lawyers of Duduzane Zuma and Fana Hlongwane.

During her testimony at the Zondo Commission last year, Mentor said that Zuma had introduced her to Hlongwane. 

However she later backtracked with her lawyers sending a letter to the commission saying that this was in fact, an "error".

"After our client's appearance before the commission she decided to view images [of Hlongwane] on the internet. After reflection on those images she has come to realise that they are not of the person she was introduced to [by Zuma] on the Emirates flight."

State Capture Inquiry: Vytjie Mentor's testimony 'raised more issues that need investigation'

Nhlanhla Nene and Vytjie Mentor have been granted permission to postpone their testimonies.
News
2 months ago

'Man Duduzane Zuma introduced was not Fana Hlongwane' - Vytjie Mentor apologises

Vytjie Mentor has allegedly apologised to Fana Hlongwane whom she implicated in her testimony.
News
2 months ago

Ajay Gupta slams Vytjie Mentor testimony – 'Our family will never eat chopped up lamb'

Ajay Gupta has dismissed as "fiction" ex ANC MP Vytjie Mentor's evidence that he offered her a ministerial position and lists several reasons why she ...
News
4 months ago

Hoerskool Driehoek victims remembered as they are laid to rest
Political parties react to #SONA2019 speech
