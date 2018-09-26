Ajay says her evidence that she was offered mutton curry during her alleged 2010 meeting with him – during which she says he offered her the post of minister of public enterprises – cannot be true. “We are of the Hindu religion and maintain a strictly vegetarian diet. It is anathema to suggest that meat of any form let alone in the form of chopped up sheep would be allowed to enter our home‚ let alone enter our kitchen and form part of a meal prepared and served in our home‚” he states.

He denies her evidence before the commission that he wears a “pointing finger” ring.

He also shoots down Mentor’s claims that his brothers arrived to pick her up from OR Tambo International Airport‚ carrying a placard with her name on it and wearing dark glasses. “In fact‚ neither my brother‚ Atul‚ who was the chairman of our group of companies at the time nor my brother Rajesh have ever undertaken the basic function of fetching people from the airport‚ let alone brandishing a placard bearing the name of any person‚ nor did they wear telecommunications earpieces… together with dark glasses and suits such as which security people wear‚” he said.

He further denies the family had ever owned a black twin-cab bakkie‚ the vehicle that Mentor claims the brothers fetched her with.

“Significant cross-examination will be necessary”‚ Ajay states‚ after pointing out that there were “substantial disputes” between Mentor’s testimony and the Guptas’ response to it.

Ajay does however admit that he and his brother Rajesh “attended the events forming part” of Zuma’s state visit to China in 2010.

“We did so‚ together with other delegates from our group of companies…My team’s business meetings were arranged by the consulting company Cadiz and were not part of the state visit programme.”