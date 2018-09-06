The Guptas’ promise to testify from Dubai was “worth nothing” and they “wanted selective treatment of the law”.

Advocate Vincent Maleka‚ one of the evidence leaders at the commission of inquiry into state capture‚ has slammed the Guptas‚ arguing that there was “no lawful reason” justifying their refusal to return to South Africa to give evidence.

“The road to hell is paved with good intentions‚ and we don’t have to risk that road‚” advocate Vincent Maleka argued on Thursday afternoon.

Maleka urged Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo to dismiss their applications to cross-examine the witnesses that implicate them.

Zondo himself questioned whether the Guptas’ refusal to return to South Africa did “not seek to defeat one of the purposes of this commission” because – should the inquiry recommend criminal prosecution – such potential prosecution of the Guptas “would not be possible” if they remained overseas.