EFF students honour Mlungisi Madonsela at DUT memorial service

By Lwandile Bhengu - 12 February 2019 - 15:01
Durban University of Technology students held a memorial service on February 12 2019 in honour of Mlungisi Madonsela, who died after being shot in an altercation with security guards.
The streets outside the Durban University of Technology (DUT) were painted red on Tuesday as EFF Student Command members marched in honour of slain student Mlungisi Madonsela.

Madonsela was shot outside the university's Steve Biko campus last week during clashes between students and private security guards. He died later in hospital.

His memorial service is expected to get under way at the university's Ritson Hall on Tuesday afternoon.

This is a developing story.

