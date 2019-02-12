Questions mount as Vytjie Mentor grilled over Gupta house and flights

To corroborate her evidence, the commission’s investigators, along with experts such as structural engineers and architects, accompanied Mentor on a site visit to the premises in December last year.

This was only a visual assessment. A forensic investigation into any changes that could have been made to the property since 2010 will cost the commission about R810,000 should it decide to conduct one.

The team was looking for specific details that Mentor mentioned in her testimony last year, including:

that there were about four or five stairs leading to the main entrance of the house;

a pillar by a large window in a waiting room;

a mural on one of the walls; and

a guest bathroom decorated with gold taps and gold mirrors on the walls.

Mentor also testified that there were about five houses on the property. Upon inspection, however, it appeared that the houses were divided by perimeter walls.

“There are two houses that, when we did the inspection, appeared to be congruent with what I remember from 2010, apart from the fact that in my memory, right or wrong, there were no walls in between,” she told the commission on Monday.

The team then focused on the main house in the compound, which Mentor claims she was taken into.

Mentor said she noticed that the stairs to the entrance “may have been reconfigured to make them smaller”. The investigation team found 10 steps leading to the entrance.