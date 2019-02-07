South Africa

Former prisons boss Linda Mti to hand himself over to police

By Pertunia Mafokwane - 07 February 2019 - 11:03
Former Correctional Services boss Linda Mti.
Former Correctional Services boss Linda Mti.
Image: Tebogo Letsie

Former correctional services commissioner Linda Mti is expected to appear in the Pretoria Commercial Crimes Court on Thursday.

This after Mti's lawyers agreed with the Hawks for their client to hand himself over to the police before midday, according to National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Phindi Mjonondwane.

"Thereafter they will be processing him before his appearance in court," said Mjonondwane.

Mti joins a list of former Bosasa executives - Angelo Agrizzi, Andries van Tonder and former correctional services chief financial officer Patrick Gillingham - who are facing charges of fraud, corruption and money-laundering.

