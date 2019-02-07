Former prisons boss Linda Mti to hand himself over to police
Former correctional services commissioner Linda Mti is expected to appear in the Pretoria Commercial Crimes Court on Thursday.
This after Mti's lawyers agreed with the Hawks for their client to hand himself over to the police before midday, according to National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Phindi Mjonondwane.
"Thereafter they will be processing him before his appearance in court," said Mjonondwane.
Mti joins a list of former Bosasa executives - Angelo Agrizzi, Andries van Tonder and former correctional services chief financial officer Patrick Gillingham - who are facing charges of fraud, corruption and money-laundering.
The Hawks have conducted "sweeping high-profile arrests" following a lengthy investigation involving R1.6bn said to have been misappropriated in tenders between Bosasa and the correctional services department.
Hawks spokesperson Hangwani Mulaudzi said earlier this week that the tenders were awarded to Bosasa Operations and its affiliated or subsidiary companies, adding that the officials allegedly received and accepted gifts in the form of cash.
"They also allegedly received financial assistance with acquiring properties, acquiring motor vehicles from dealers, other assets and payments to travel agents for overseas travel," said Mulaudzi.
Gillingham, Agrizzi and Van Tonder were released on R20,000 bail in the same court on Wednesday and the matter was postponed to March.
Two others, Frans Voster and Carlos Joao Da Costa Monteiro Bonafacio, also appeared in court for their role in the alleged Bosasa corruption. They were also granted a R20 000 bail each.