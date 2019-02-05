News24 editor-in-chief Adriaan Basson told the state capture inquiry on Tuesday that he had received threatening phone calls from Bosasa staff‚ after publishing a series of stories on the controversial prison facilities company in 2009.

Basson‚ who worked at the Mail & Guardian at the time‚ detailed two “episodes” that occurred after publishing various articles on how Bosasa was unduly awarded lucrative tenders from the department of correctional services.

“There was a period‚ during that time‚ that I started receiving calls on my cellphone. There were a lot of these calls‚ they came during the day and night. Sometimes the calls were from a number visible on my phone. There were also unknown numbers and also landlines‚” he said.

“The message of these calls was always a person claiming they are a Bosasa employee‚ saying that I am threatening their jobs. I must stop my reportage on Bosasa. Some of the callers accused me of racism‚ that I was only doing these articles because I’m white and I’m a racist.”