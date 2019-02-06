The high profile suspects linked to the alleged corrupt awarding of tenders worth R1.6bn by the department of correctional services to Bosasa are expected to appear in court on Wednesday after handing themselves over to police.

Former top prison bosses and Angelo Agrizzi are among the suspects the Hawks have linked to the alleged corrupt awarding of tenders worth R1.6bn by the department of correctional services to Bosasa.

Hawks spokesman‚ Brigadier Hangwani Mulaudzi confirmed that suspects‚ including a person who is currently overseas‚ were contacted on Tuesday by detectives from the Serious Economic Offences Unit.

"They were arrested this morning after they surrendered to the Hawks officers‚" he said.