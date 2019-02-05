Eskom, SAA and SABC: A glimpse of hope for troubled SOEs?

The three state-owned enterprises made headlines in 2018 and continue to do so as they face financial hurdles.

Restructuring and reviving ailing state-owned entities has been a major part of President Cyril Ramaphosa's mandate since last year.



Eskom, SABC and SAA have been facing financial constraints, which led them to plead with government for bailouts.



In 2019, there has been a flicker of hope for the troubled enterprises.



Eskom R15bn loan facility



The power utility secured a R15bn loan facility from a consortium of local and international banks.



Eskom said the R15bn would partly fund its capital expenditure programme. Eskom has now raised 95% of the R72bn funding requirement for the financial year.



Last year, Eskom revealed that it had a debt burden of R419bn. Ramaphosa set up a task team to help restructure the power utility late last year.

BusinessLIVE reported that the task team made recommendations, which include splitting Eskom into three different SOEs for generation, transmission and distribution.