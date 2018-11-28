Lynne Brown and Malusi Gigaba were ‘grossly negligent’, final Eskom report finds

The final report of parliament’s inquiry into Eskom has found that former ministers of public enterprises — Malusi Gigaba and Lynne Brown — were “grossly negligent” in carrying out their responsibilities.

The public enterprises committee, which conducted the inquiry, adopted its report on Wednesday with the unanimous support of all political parties present.

Business Day reported earlier in November that the draft report found that Brown and Gigaba were on the list of suspected “captured” individuals and companies that should be criminally investigated.

The approved report recommends that appropriate remedial action for wrongdoing be pursued by the relevant authorities against all implicated individuals and companies. Lifestyle audits of implicated individuals must be conducted.

The committee has recommended that the Treasury review and strengthen the regulations on procurement by state-owned companies and criminal investigations into possible fraud, corruption and other unlawful conduct must be pursued.

The committee also recommended to parliament that its report, together with all documentation and the record of evidence, be given to the commission of inquiry into state capture headed up by deputy chief justice Raymond Zondo.

The committee found that there had been corruption of procurement processes at Eskom and that there was a corrupt relationship between the Gupta family, their associates and key state functionaries.

There was “overwhelming” evidence of external interference and noncompliance with legislation by Eskom.