ANC‚ alliance partners tell Gordhan to immediately end load-shedding

Leaders of the ANC and its alliance partners have told public enterprises minister Pravin Gordhan to immediately end load-shedding.

A group of leaders from the governing party‚ the South African Communist Party‚ trade union federation Cosatu and the SA National Civic Organisation (Sanco) met on Monday for a political council meeting‚ where Gordhan was called to make a presentation on the state of power utility Eskom amid rampant power cuts across the country.

The ANC’s Zizi Kodwa said in a statement that the meeting had instructed the government to stop load-shedding. Eskom announced no planned load-shedding for Tuesday.