Transnet was nothing short of a horror movie - Popo Molefe

The new Transnet board took over in May last year as it became clearly to the government that the state owned company was one of the biggest projects of looting in the state capture.

Molefe said just months into the job, the new board began to see the scale of the theft and the extent of abuse of public resources.

“Assembled in this organisation was a team of professional thieves linked directly with state capture. This process impacted negatively on Transnet itself…,” he said.

He added that the theft of public resources was deep and the board cannot tell how long it will take to root out the culture that prevailed at Transnet.

The biggest challenge was getting information from people working in different divisions.

“It was clear that there was reluctance to release information. We literally had to go into the server through our investigations to find information. Management did not give directors correct information and the board could not make the right decisions.”

But the board has started the process of ending the looting and bringing back the company back to efficiency and profitability.

The board has started the process of recovering money that was lost in the looting and reviewing contracts which Transnet entered into.

Among the contracts being reviewed is the multi-billion rand controversial tender for 1064 locomotives.