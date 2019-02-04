Pravin's court battle with EFF leaders Malema, Shivambu delayed

The case between public enterprises minister Pravin Gordhan and EFF leaders Julius Malema and Floyd Shivambu has been postponed in the Equality Court pending an application to challenge a section of the equality act.

Magistrate Nishani Beharie postponed the matter in order to make a decision on the application made by legal representatives of Gordhan, Malema and Shivambu to take the matter to the high court.

Advocate Tembeka Ngcukaitobi initiated the application for the matter to be moved to the high court on behalf of Malema and Shivambu. This will allow the EFF leaders to challenge section 10 of the equality act that deals with hate speech. Ngcukaitobi’s application was not opposed.