Bushiri case postponed, controversial pastor to spend two more nights in jail

Controversial astor Shepherd Bushiri will spend two more nights behind bars after he was remanded in custody until Wednesday.

Bushiri, 35, and his wife Mary, 37, made a brief appearance in the Pretoria Specialized Commercial Crimes Court on Monday.

The influential couple stand accused of fraud, money laundering and contravention of the Prevention of Organized Crime Act.

They were arrested at a lavish hotel in Rustenburg on Friday.

Dozens of Bushiri's supporters of controversial pastor flooded Visage Street ahead of his court appearance on Monday.

Among the supporters was Incredible Happenings Church leader Prophet Paseka Paseka Motsoeneng affectionately known as Mboro.