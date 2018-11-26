Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan on Monday laid charges of crimen injuria‚ incitement of violence and criminal defamation against EFF leader Julius Malema.

He laid the criminal charges at the Brooklyn Police Station in Pretoria following the statements made by Malema last week outside the state capture commission in Johannesburg.

In that address‚ Malema accused Gordhan of being corrupt‚ a dog of white monopoly capital and claimed Gordhan hated black people.

Addressing reporters outside the police station on Monday morning‚ Gordhan’s lawyer Tebogo Malatji said Gordhan would also lay a hate speech complaint with the Equality Court against Malema.