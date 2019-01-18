Sitole credits 72-hour activation plan for the recovery of school computers

National police commissioner General Khehla Sitole welcomed the arrest on Friday of four alleged robbers and the recovery of 22 tablets and three laptops suspected to have been stolen from Menzi Primary School in Tsakane, Ekurhuleni, on Tuesday.

Sitole said the arrests came less than 48 hours after he assured the nation on Wednesday that he would instruct the police in Gauteng to mobilise the 72-hour activation plan.

The plan entails the mobilisation of critical resources such as police crime intelligence, forensic experts, the Hawks and seasoned investigators from the police’s detective services.