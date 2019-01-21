South Africa

Menzi Primary School robbery suspects in court

By Pertunia Mafokwane - 21 January 2019 - 15:59
The police arrest suspects in Johannesburg following the theft of computer equipment at Menzi Primary School in Tsakane.
Four men arrested in connection with the robbery at the state-of-the-art Menzi Primary School in Tsakane appeared briefly in the Johannesburg magistrate's court on Monday.

Ernest Khan Awasi, 36, Hyaginth Cho Malul, 29, Fan Terrance Bonung, 24, and Fong Muama Mohammed, 40, were arrested on Friday last week at an electronic appliances shop in Johannesburg.

The group allegedly broke into the school and made off with close to 200 computers and other electronic items.

Police recovered 22 tablets and three laptops at the All-In-One shop in the Johannesburg CBD believed to have been taken from the school during the robbery.

The four are Cameroon nationals. The case was postponed to next week to allow police time to verify if Awasi and Bonung, who handed in their passports, were in the country legally.

Malul's documents had expired while Mohammed does not have legal documents to be in South Africa.

