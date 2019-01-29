The inquiry then played a recording from the meeting in which Agrizzi can be heard using the K-word multiple times. He said his comments were directed at his Bosasa colleagues‚ Joe Gumede and Papa Leshabane. “I’m embarrassed of myself‚ I’m ashamed of myself for ever doing that...I am a racist. Judge me on that. I have admitted it and I am sorry‚” Agrizzi said.

Pretorius asked Agrizzi how he would respond to the accusation that his testimony is motivated by racism.“My answer to that is that work off the facts please. I made a mistake‚ I shamed my family. I’m paying the price for it. I don’t see how somebody can say that I’m being racist when I’m pointing out the facts. The two people I refer to using the K-word is Papa Leshabane and Joe Gumede. When people threaten you...you do do stupid things. I’m not making excuses‚” Agrizzi said.

“Have a look at the facts. I can’t do anything about your (Zondo’s) decision. What I can do is I can ask you please to make it more accessible for whistleblowers to come out.”

Deputy chief justice Raymond Zondo said Agrizzi’s statements were “extremely offensive”.

“What I have heard you say there is extremely offensive‚ totally unacceptable but that does not mean that I will not examine your evidence. I will still examine your evidence‚ and consider it properly.”

- TMG Digital