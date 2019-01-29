SIU will look at possible further investigations into Bosasa after Agrizzi bombshells

The Special Investigating Unity (SIU) will look at possible further investigations into Bosasa’s contracts with the department of correctional services‚ following testimony given at the state capture inquiry.

Former Bosasa COO Angelo Agrizzi has been testifying for more than a week about corruption and bribes relating to the company’s contracts with the government.

He has told the commission that every contract between the state and Bosasa was tainted by bribery and corruption.

Four Bosasa contracts with the department of correctional services were investigated by the SIU‚ which in 2009 handed over a report to the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA).