The South African Prisoners’ Organisation for Human Rights (SAPOHR) has threatened to go to court in the coming weeks to ensure that all prisoners are registered to vote.

SAPOHR wants the department of home affairs to issue temporary identity documents (IDs) to all sentenced prisoners and awaiting-trial detainees‚ so that they can vote in the upcoming national and provincial elections‚ slated for between April and May this year.

The Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) launches its final registration drive this weekend‚ January 26 and 27. The IEC conducted voter registration of prisoners on Tuesday and Wednesday.

The IEC last week appealed to family members in possession of offenders’ identity documents to make arrangements to deliver these to the correctional facility concerned by Monday‚ January 21.

SAPOHR on Wednesday said it was told that IEC officers suddenly visited prisons this week unannounced and set up registration stations.