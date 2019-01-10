Mzwanele Manyi and ATM

The former government spokesperson surprised many on Wednesday January 9 when he announced he was forsaking his long-time political home‚ the ANC‚ to join the newly formed African Transformation Movement‚ also known as ATM.

The faith-based party was formed in 2018 by the South African Council of Messianic Churches in Christ. TimesLIVE reported that Manyi has secured a spot in the ATM as head of policy and strategy and as a member of the national executive committee.

According to Manyi‚ the ANC "is tired‚ fatigued‚ and has lost its moral compass".