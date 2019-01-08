Mantashe's uniform 'donation' video clip backfires

A number of ANC leaders have gathered in KwaZulu-Natal since last week to attend a number of events.

Some NEC members, including Gwede Mantashe, also paid a visit to community members to encourage them to register for voting and attend the events the party has planned throughout the week.

However Mantashe’s visit to a poverty stricken family in Nkandla was met with a lot of dismay.

In a video posted on his official Twitter account, Mantashe was seen donating two plastic bags of school uniform to a pupil who lives in a mud house, this did not sit well with a lot people.