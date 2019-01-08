Mantashe's uniform 'donation' video clip backfires
A number of ANC leaders have gathered in KwaZulu-Natal since last week to attend a number of events.
Some NEC members, including Gwede Mantashe, also paid a visit to community members to encourage them to register for voting and attend the events the party has planned throughout the week.
However Mantashe’s visit to a poverty stricken family in Nkandla was met with a lot of dismay.
In a video posted on his official Twitter account, Mantashe was seen donating two plastic bags of school uniform to a pupil who lives in a mud house, this did not sit well with a lot people.
#ANC donates School uniform to a child headed family in #Nkandla as part of the #ThumaMina programme ahead of the #ANC107 anniversary celebrations & launch of the #PeoplesManifesto to be held on Saturday, 12 January 2019, at the #MosesMabhida pic.twitter.com/U9PJG40F5D— Gwede Mantashe (@GwedeMantashe1) January 7, 2019
Some questioned why a ruling party was, in the first place, donating goods to people they should already be providing services to.
Our People are so poor under ANC Government that they need donations from guess who. ANC itself. https://t.co/mfmQer8xMv— Superblack (@hostilenativ) January 7, 2019
Others said they were shocked at how Mantashe was proud to visit a family living in a mud house to donate a few plastic bags.
A whole ANC donating uniform to a child headed home who lives in a shack and a mud house— Matlala a kgodumo (@kganyaganya) January 7, 2019
You even had the energy to upload that kind of embarrassing act uncle Gwede? Mxm— Khoma.com (@KhomaCom) January 7, 2019
Leadership the movement should donate to the entire school where those young ones attend 😢 clearly they are more of them in that specific school who would do with the assistance of the true movement 😢✊🏿— TaxiFrontSeater (@mtsuebeane) January 7, 2019
Is that KZN where theybr spending R20m on staties? Those mud houses?— Oiyaaaaaah! (@SebinTdr) January 7, 2019
Stop this Thuma Mina! That flaunts our poverty for meaningless gifts. How the hell is service delivery reduced to a school uniform donation? Do they even know that if they did their jobs every household would have better living conditions? Have means to live?— iSizwe-X (@iSizweX) January 7, 2019
Couldn't you dig deeper in that tender you got to supply Eskom workers with food? perhaps R200 000 to build a reasonable house for them?— Dr J Mahlangu (@maths00001) January 7, 2019
The timing of the donation also came into question.
Did you also donate school uniform in January 2017 and 2018?— Andiswa Nhlangeni (@ANhlangeni) January 8, 2019
Or you're only doing this now because the elections are near?