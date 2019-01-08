South Africa

Mantashe's uniform 'donation' video clip backfires

By Kgothatso Madisa - 08 January 2019 - 15:02

A number of ANC leaders have gathered in KwaZulu-Natal since last week to attend a number of events.

Some NEC members, including Gwede Mantashe, also paid a visit to community members to encourage them to register for voting and attend the events the party has planned throughout the week.

However Mantashe’s visit to a poverty stricken family in Nkandla was met with a lot of dismay.

In a video posted on his official Twitter account, Mantashe was seen donating two plastic bags of school uniform to a pupil who lives in a mud house, this did not sit well with a lot people.

Some questioned why a ruling party was, in the first place, donating goods to people they should already be providing services to.

Others said they were shocked at how Mantashe was proud to visit a family living in a mud house to donate a few plastic bags.

The timing of the donation also came into question.

