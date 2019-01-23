Failure to promote non-racialism 'biggest failure' in SA - FW de Klerk

South Africa's last apartheid president, FW de Klerk, has decried the government's failure to promote non-racialism, saying this was perhaps the country's greatest failure after its poor record on equality.

De Klerk was addressing the Cape Town Press Club, giving an assessment of the state of the nation 25 years since the dawn of democracy.

While by and large he was positive about the country having a functioning multi-party democracy holding free elections and where citizens enjoyed freedom of expression and had rigorous and open political discourse, he slammed what he called an enormous threat to the non-racial constitutional democracy established 25 years ago.

“It is a matter of the deepest regret that, in my opinion, South Africa can no longer be regarded as a non-racial society,” he said.

“Indeed, it is probably once again one of the most racially dirigiste societies in the world, a society in which the prospects of individuals are once again increasingly determined by the colour of their skin rather than the content of their character,” said De Klerk.