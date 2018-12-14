'I fear for my life' - Businessman survived hit allegedly by Mathibela

A Mamelodi businessman who fled the township after being shot for allegedly refusing to pay alleged enforcer Vusi "Khekhe" Mathibela R150 000, has told Sowetan his story.

The businessman, who did not want to be named as he fears for his life, said Mathibela demanded money from him after he had won a construction contract in the township.

He said he was first contacted telephonically around September and was asked by people claiming to represent Mathibela to pay them R150 000 in hard cash.

"I refused to pay that money, and after a couple of days people came to my house early in the morning and shot dead my friend who was visiting me," the businessman said.

He said he believed that the gunmen who shot his friend mistook his friend for him.

"My friend was driving a car [similar] to mine, and we had parked in front of my gate to chat. My car was inside my garage," the businessman said.