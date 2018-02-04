A proxy war or business deal gone wrong as MultiChoice dumps ANN7?

This is mostly because big business does not want to be publicly seen as politically inclined in its production lines and decision-making processes despite all of them either being convicted supporters or capitalist associates of the political incumbents.

Over the democratisation period, MultiChoice, and in particular its parent company Naspers - an apartheid collaborator and beneficiary of uneven economic policies - attempted to shed its apartheid skin with great success until as recent as their association with the Guptas, probably as a business strategy to appeal to state power.

Now that the Guptas, who offered an alternative political economic narrative, face the political wilderness and a hailstorm of business controversies with possible criminal prosecution, the risk has become too big to ignore.

This, essentially, makes the MultiChoice decision look suspicious and disingenuous, because on the face of it, MultiChoice could easily be preparing to replace the Gupta TV with a "new black-owned televised voices" that will resonate with the new incumbents at the Union Buildings.

Monopoly reality has it that both MultiChoice and Naspers have always been courted by significantly important native black-owned media players for a similarly tailored marriage of convenience they offered the Guptas.

They failed because most of them lack the immediate political clout that the Guptas had at the time the signing of the new TV deal was concluded.