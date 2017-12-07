Naspers has not been informed of any legal action by any of its investors but the company has reiterated that it is taking allegations of wrongdoing seriously‚ a spokesperson said.

On Monday leading global law firm Pomerantz LLC announced it had initiated an investigation to determine if Naspers subsidiary MultiChoice was involved in any securities fraud or unlawful business practices relating to payments to Gupta-owned ANN7.

According to reports stemming from leaked Gupta e-mails‚ MultiChoice substantially increased its annual payment to ANN7 from R50-million to R141-million over the past two years.

The Pomerantz statement added that on the back of this news‚ “Naspers' American Depositary Receipt price fell $3.05‚ or 5.58%‚ to close at $51.60 on December 1‚ 2017”.

MultiChoice and its former chief executive have denied any wrongdoing and further denied that proposed payments of R100-million a month to the SABC were in exchange for “political influence” over the state broadcaster’s digital migration initiative.

“We’ve seen the press release from US law firm Pomerantz. We understand these types of releases are not uncommon in the US following announcements related to listed entities‚” Naspers spokesperson Anika Ebrahim said.