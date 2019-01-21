Naspers cleared to list pay-TV business

South African media and e-commerce group Naspers has gained stock exchange approval to spin-off and list Multichoice, Africa's biggest pay-TV business by subscribers, the company said on Monday.

Multichoice stock will list on Feb. 27, Naspers said in a Johannesburg Stock Exchange announcement, with the share capital going to current Naspers shareholders.

Naspers CEO Bob van Dyk said the company is proud to have built Multichoice into a "major success" and that it is well placed for the future.

"The strength of the company's leadership team, alongside its compelling content, world-class technological capabilities and attractive financial profile means that it is very well positioned for future growth in an evolving sector on the African continent."