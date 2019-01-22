Residents kick out illegal occupiers

Angry Mamelodi West residents yesterday forcefully evicted people who illegally occupied recently built low-cost housing units in the township, alleging that their presence was responsible for a spike in crime in the area.

The units, across the street from the old Mamelodi Hostel, were cleared yesterday, some in the absence of their occupants who had gone to work. Police watched as doors were broken down and people's items removed. The eviction was sparked by the death of 20-year-old Branden Mahlangu who was gunned down at an alleged unlicensed tavern in one of the units on January 11.

Hundreds of the illegal occupants were stunned when their doors were broken down and their belongings thrown out of their units while residents helped themselves to some of their valuables.

Beds, TV stands, clothes and other items were dumped in the field near the hostel.

Mahlangu's father Ronald Maseko, who was present during the eviction, told Sowetan his son was shot and killed by unknown assailants as a result of illegal occupants' presence in the township.

"Branden usually came here to play snooker with his cousin to pass time. On the day of the shooting, four guys allegedly arrived at the hostel. Three of them approached my son and shot him at close range without saying a word."