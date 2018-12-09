Pensioner, 73, among those who were shot by police during protests

A 73-year-old granny was among the victims of alleged police brutality after she was shot with rubber bullets during a protest in Ga-Pila outside Mokopane in Limpopo.

Nelly Langa was hit on the right thigh and right shoulder while protesting against the mining activities taking place in their area.

Langa was among several people who were shot and injured as police allegedly unleashed brutality on the protesters on Friday. She, together with several other victims, were taken to the Mokopane Hospital where they were treated and discharged the same day. The group later opened cases against the police.

Speaking to Sowetan one of the victims, 56-year-old Mosima Makgotlho, said she did not know why police opened fire at them.

“We were just demonstrating by singing struggle songs and waving placards. We neither threw stones nor burnt tyres. It was just a peaceful demonstration,” said Makgotlho. “We were not fighting. We just wanted to register our concerns,” she said.

Makgotlho said they wanted to be given back their land which was dispossessed in 2001 to allow mining activities to take place. She said the mine did not do anything to develop the area.