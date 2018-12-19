Two court judgments have sunk the restaurant at Cape Town’s aquarium after it stopped paying rent almost a year ago.

After ordering the eviction of Vista Marina in November‚ Cape Town high court judge Ashley Binns-Ward has ruled that the eviction can go ahead even before the restaurant has exhausted the appeal process.

His judgment means restaurateur Thelma Vogiatzis‚ who opened the restaurant at the Two Oceans Aquarium in September 2016‚ now has 10 days to vacate the premises at the V&A Waterfront.

Vogiatzis’s company‚ Aquarides Entertainment‚ also runs the aquarium’s tuckshop‚ gelateria and coffee shop.

The eviction application was brought by the trustees of the Two Oceans Aquarium Trust‚ who include Waterfront CEO David Green and Norbert Sasse‚ CEO of Growthpoint Properties‚ which owns 50% of the V&A.

On November 8‚ Binns-Ward ordered Aquarides to vacate the aquarium premises within 10 days‚ after hearing that it had paid no rent since February and a payment it attempted to make in September had been dishonoured by its bank.

On December 5‚ he denied the company’s application for leave to appeal‚ saying he was “virtually certain [that an appeal] would be doomed to failure”.