Muggers go to town in Hillbrow- Kasi thugs said to be behind crime

Township criminals are apparently behind the spate of growing street robberies and muggings in Johannesburg's notorious flatland - Hillbrow.

This is according to the local Community Policing Forum, as Hillbrow residents are now resorting to taking the law into their own hands.

Community Policing Forum chairperson Denzel Goldstone said crimes such as robbery have been a big problem.

"We have realised that the problem is that criminals are not from these parts, they come from townships, rob people and then go back.

"Robberies and muggings are rife in Hillbrow and downtown Joburg but we do our best to try to prevent them."

Goldstone said they have increased the number of patrollers. "We have a strong patroller programme that has seen us making inroads in the fight against crime, but it is not easy to police a crime of this nature. Ours is to make sure we react quickly when it does happen so we can apprehend the suspects."