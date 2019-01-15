CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Mob sets alleged robber on fire in Joburg

A man has been torched to death and another hospitalised after being assaulted by a mob that accused the pair of robbing a woman of her handbag in Hillbrow‚ Johannesburg.

Police are investigating cases of murder and attempted murder after the gruesome attack by members of the community on Monday.

“Two men robbed a woman of her handbag at Hillbrow and people chased and caught them and unfortunately applied mob justice‚” said police spokesperson Capt Kay Makhubele.