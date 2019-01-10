JMPD officials arrested following a bribery and corruption incident

Three Johannesburg metro police department (JMPD) officials were arrested on Thursday morning at the Wemmer complex in Selby, Johannesburg.

The arrests follow a bribery and corruption incident at an internet café in Hillbrow on January 2.

Department spokesperson Wayne Minnaar said the officials demanded R20,000 from a Congolese shop owner who had been suspected of producing fake ID documents.

However, the shop owner could only pay a bribe of R5,000 and promised to settle the balance later.

Minnaar said the suspects - two women and a man - face dismissal after a procedural inquiry.

"They will be detained at the Hillbrow police station where they will be charged," said Minnaar, adding that three other officers will also be arrested on the same charge when they return from leave.