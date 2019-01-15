WATCH | Mob sets alleged robber on fire in Joburg
A man has been torched to death and another hospitalised after being assaulted by a mob that accused the pair of robbing a woman of her handbag in Hillbrow‚ Johannesburg.
Police are investigating cases of murder and attempted murder after the gruesome attack by members of the community on Monday.
WARNING GRAPHIC CONTENT:
WARNING GRAPHIC CONTENT- A mob set a man alight in Hillbrow, Johannesburg, on January 15 2018 after he and an accomplice allegedly robbed a woman. Gauteng police spokesperson Kay Makhubela confirmed the incident and said a case of murder had been opened after the man later died from his injuries in hospital. No arrests have been made and police are investigating. Subscribe to TimesLIVE here: https://www.youtube.com/user/TimesLive
"Two men robbed a woman of her handbag at Hillbrow and people chased and caught them and unfortunately applied mob justice‚" said police spokesperson Capt Kay Makhubele.
"The first suspect was set on fire and later died in hospital. The second person is still in hospital‚ injured."
No arrests have been made yet‚ said Makhubele.