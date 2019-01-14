Alleged Betty's Bay 'fire starter' a known troublemaker

The man suspected of starting a massive wildfire with a signal flare in Betty’s Bay two weeks ago is well known by the police for his previous convictions, which include house breaking.

Shelton April, 34, appeared in the Caledon Magistrate's Court on Monday when the court was presented with information for a bail hearing next week.

April, who told the court that he is a crayfisherman, had three additional bylaw infringements added to a charge of "causing fire/discard burning object in place where may set fire/act in manner likely to cause fire under the National Environmental Management: Protected Areas Act".