31 homes destroyed‚ 28 damaged‚ as Overberg counts cost of massive fires

"The overnight rain has allowed for rapid cooling of the burn area‚" said Theo Layne of the City of Cape Town fire and rescue service‚ which sent firefighters to assist.

"A final inspection of all residential properties to ensure that every person was evacuated was done through the night.

"A full impact study will carried out to determine how much of the rare and endangered species of flora has been affected.

"Crews will remain on scene for some considerable time to ensure that the fire is completely extinguished."