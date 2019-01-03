Pringle Bay homes evacuated as New Year's Eve fire threatens village
Parts of the Western Cape coastal village of Pringle Bay were evacuated early on Thursday due to a fire that is believed to have been started by a flare on New Year's Eve in neighbouring Betty's Bay.
Residents of the Mooiuitsig and Hangklip areas were advised to leave their homes and belongings and gather in the town's central business district.
Clarence Drive‚ between Gordon's Bay and Kleinmond‚ was closed as flames raged on either side of the road.
Water bombers were brought in to assist firefighters‚ but a strong south-easter was fuelling the flames.
On Tuesday‚ the Overstrand Municipality offered a R5‚000 reward for information about the person who started the blaze by firing a flare at midnight as the new year arrived.
Huge fire in pringle bay just evacuated! pic.twitter.com/vRxMb7J4ZN— +27714808349 (@BPUxyjK5943d08V) January 3, 2019
Nightmare unfolding in our beloved Pringle Bay as fire caused by NYE flare now burns out of control, fueled by gale force winds. Heading into town and residents told to evacuate. Praying for everyone’s safety and that our home can be saved. 😰 pic.twitter.com/9rhN6mqC5M— Mariette dT-Helmbold (@MariettedTH) January 3, 2019
#BettysBayFire spreaded to Pringle Bay already. Wind kept it away from my house, but still lots of flames. pic.twitter.com/x2DcLjkM5V— Rene Nel (@diverene) January 3, 2019
The mountains at Betty’s bay is on fire it is now hitting the town of Pringle’bay all residents was move out of the house we all sleep in our car with our bags and were told to leaving every else— Howard (@Howard51081830) January 3, 2019
Humans misbehave, set off flares at midnight 1.1.2019 and now: URGENT warning - latest information is that the fire extended over the R44 and its anticipation that it will move toward the sea. Anyone with coastal properties at Hangklip must evacuate TO PRINGLE BAY, town centre— Carol Botha (@bothacarol) January 3, 2019
Source: TMG Digital.