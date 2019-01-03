A 34-year-old man was arrested on Thursday on suspicion of causing the fire still burning in the Betty's Bay/Pringle Bay area of the Overberg in the Western Cape.

Police said the man was arrested on a charge of contravening the National Environmental Management Act‚ which outlaws burning or discarding an object in a manner likely to cause a fire. He is scheduled to appear in the Caledon magistrate's court on Monday.

Investigations into the cause of the fire are continuing‚ but witnesses reportedly saw a flare landing in thick vegetation outside Betty's Bay. It is believed the flare was discharged during New Year's Eve celebrations.