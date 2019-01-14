Seeing the people of the Democratic Republic of Congo‚ his home country‚ cast their votes in December 2018 was a "blessing" for Michel Matamba‚ who fled the country after being forced to join the army.

Matamba‚ 36‚ lives in Randburg‚ Johannesburg. He has been living in SA since 2009.

"I left home after I was forced to join the army. All men were forced to join the army. At the time‚ there was a fight between Congolese people."

When he got to the village where he was to receive training for the army‚ Matamba said‚ he decided to flee.

"There was not even proper training. It was just one week of being taught how to handle a gun. I fled from the training. I walked until I saw a train and jumped into it‚ not knowing where I was going.

"I landed in Zambia‚ a country I was familiar with because I used to travel between Congo and Zambia‚" Matamba said.