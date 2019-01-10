Shashi Naidoo,Khanyi Mbau and others on embracing natural body hair for #Januhairy

While a UK student has made headlines around the world for her “Januhairy” campaign aimed at getting women to embrace their body hair‚ SA celeb Shashi Naidoo clearly isn’t a fan.

The TV star and model told SowetanLIVE that while she respected people’s choices‚ she was not here for hairy body parts.

"I actually own an aesthetic clinic which specialises in permanent hair removal. I think this Januhairy movement is quite bad for business... definitely a ‘no’ to it. But I am also a big fan of people being comfortable in their own skin. So if it’s something that a woman feels comfortable with‚ that’s her choice and she must do it.

"I’m not a fan of the movement but I am a fan of women making their own choices‚" said Shashi.