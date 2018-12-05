Husband, friend appear in court for the murder of wife

A man and his friend appeared in a Limpopo court to face charges of murder after the lifeless body of the man's wife was hauled out of a borehole pit.

Lindiwe Nukeri, 40, was found dead in a deep pit in her home at Babanana village near Tzaneen at the weekend.

Yesterday, residents packed the Ritavi magistrate's court to witness the appearances of Nukeri's husband, Clement Baloyi, and Mabulana Pilusa.

Baloyi, a 36-year-old Zimbabwean, was further charged with contravention of the Immigration Act.

Dressed in a light blue striped T-shirt and chino pants, Baloyi told the court that he did not want the Legal Aid SA lawyer to represent him.

"I will defend myself, I don't want [any] legal aid. I will apply for bail on my own," he said.

When magistrate M Mahlo asked if he would also represent himself in the trial, Baloyi reversed his earlier position and said: "I will use legal aid on bail and trial."

His co-accused Pilusa, 30, who wore a worn-out white short sleeved T-shirt and short pants, told the court that he was not going to apply for bail.

The matter was postponed to December 11 for Baloyi's bail application, as police needed more time to investigate his validity in South Africa.

Pilusa's matter was postponed to January 15 for further investigation.