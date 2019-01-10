MEC calls for calm as parents demand removal of Laerskool Schweizer-Reneke principal

North West education MEC Sello Lehari told angry residents on Thursday to allow his department to investigate racism at Laerskool Schweizer-Reneke and not to be judgemental.

Lehari was responding to questions by residents who wanted him to fire the teacher at the centre of learner separation in a grade R class.

The MEC had earlier suspended the teacher while investigations are ongoing.

The teacher allegedly took the picture showing four black pupils sitting at the corner of the class while their white classmates sat face-to-face in a long table, separating them by colour.

“I am only here for education business, you cannot question forever, I cant answer for ever. It is now time that we go and do what you want,” said Lehari.

The residents also want the school principal to be fired, prompting the MEC to declare that he will take a decision on the principal on Monday.